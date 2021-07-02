✓ “Can you make this?”

Perhaps the most common mistake that buyers make at these trade shows is to ask “Can you make this?” The representatives at the trade show will say “Sure we can make this.”

China recently put a man in space, they built the Great Wall—with enough time and resources, yes, anything can be done in China.

“Can you make this?" is a lot different from asking “Have you made this? Show me your production, current samples.”

I want to deal with factories that have direct experience with the product that I want to buy. It’s not good enough to say “Yes, in theory, they could make it”, because generally if you’re the first person to order with a new factory, and it’s the first time they make this widget for you, maybe they can make it, but in the first production order there are going to be lots of headaches, stuff is not going to ship on time, and it will require a lot of hand-holding.

I’ve seen "wannabe factory bosses", with zero manufacturing experience, get a booth at a trade show and tell buyer something like

" sure, we can make it, just give us the order and we can provide it"

And then they get your order, and they use your deposit to actually start their small factory. You don’t want to be the guinea pig. There’re enough legitimate, experienced factories out there that you should be focusing on sellers who have a proven track record in the product you want to buy.