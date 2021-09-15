What To Do When You Find Your IP being Knocked-off on Alibaba?

Pitfalls and Best Practices for getting copycats shut down on Alibaba in specific and in China in general

In theory, you don’t have to be a lawyer to contact Alibaba and report the knockoff. If you show Alibaba, you are the legitimate owner of the IP, they may take action without the need to take legal action.

BUT, in reality, Alibaba earns money from the sell side, not the buy-side. So, if that knock-off artist is paying Alibaba listing fees, you can assume Alibaba is going to at least ask the sell-side for their side of the story, before even considering removing them from the platform. That can actually make the situation much worse. For example, if the knock-off artist sees that the US company is getting serious about IP, but doesn’t yet have the IP registered in China, then the Chinese company may quickly register that IP in China under their name. Suddenly the US company finds themselves with an uphill battle on their hands

China is “first to register” rather than “first to market” and while it may take months to complete the registration process, the “first person to apply to Beijing” essentially controls the IP in China. It’s kind of like the “patent pending” that we are so familiar with in USA.

So, Alibaba could reach out to the unauthorized seller on Monday to ask if they own the IP.

Seller could engage an IP lawyer on Tuesday to do some research and confirm that the IP is not registered by the US company in China.

On Wednesday the lawyer could move to register the IP in the seller’s name and on Thursday show Alibaba that they have started the registration process.

At the very least, even if they haven’t completed the registration process, it only takes them a few days to easily make the case to Alibaba that the IP is contested. If it’s not black and white, you can expect Alibaba to lean in the favor of the Chinese entity.