Vietnam vs China: Sourcing 2021 and Beyond

Due Diligence is important in China AND essential in Vietnam!

One of the most important steps in any sourcing endeavor is the due diligence to establish that the suppliers you’ve targeted are actual factories, have the ability and experience to actually produce the product you require (especially for your target market), and that they are a good fit for the buyer in terms of best value (price, quality, lead time). Plus, you need to make sure they are truly interested in your business.

In Vietnam, this last part can be the toughest to establish. While furniture manufacturing is an established industry in Vietnam as the raw materials come from readily available sources, the lower number of available factories (compared to China) allows them to be very picky about who they take on as new customers. They have the luxury of focusing on larger buyers with bigger, consistent orders. It can also require a long time for samples, especially custom-made samples or new products.