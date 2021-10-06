What is a Demand Letter and how is it used in China to solve disputes?

How does a demand letter get prepared and delivered?

A demand letter is a formal letter that lets the recipient know that you are aware of their wrongdoing and are prepared to take legal action against them.

The Demand Letter Service involves a 3 Step Process

Formal Case Review (Step 1)

A paralegal will collect the case file from the client on behalf of the lawyer.

A local lawyer will review the case file and suggest the right message for the Demand Letter and provide an overall strategy for recovering funds.

Important: If the initial "Case Review" (step 1) concludes that a demand letter is unlikely to be respected, the remaining Demand Letter Service fees for " Due Diligence " (Step 2) and the "Issuance of the Demand Letter" (Step 3) will be returned to the client.

Tip: Avoid overwhelming the lawyer with non-essential information.

If the lawyer is requested to review a large case file, full of irrelevant emails for example, it will significantly increase the workload for the paralegal and lawyer, possibly resulting in a higher than necessary expenses for the client.

The better option is to provide a clear summary of the situation, state what you feel are the key arguments and offer the lawyer the core pieces of evidence supporting your position. The lawyer will review and request additional information if needed.

Due Diligence (Step 2)

Demand letters have little impact if the target is a fake company or bankrupt. Luckily, Due Diligence is affordable and effective.

Because the central government collects detailed data on Chinese businesses, it is fairly easy for a Chinese speaking investigator to collect key Due Diligence if they know where to look. The subject company will not know the research is taking place.

As the local language is the official language of the legal system, it is essential to know the exact legal name (in local language) of the subject company and full names of the key representatives of the target company in order to conduct Due Diligence and issue an effective demand letter.

For example, a demand letter addressing the English name of a Chinese entity is likely to be ignored.

Pro tip: When dealing with a representative for a Chinese factory, always get their full contact information, including their name and the full name and address of the Chinese factory in Chinese. This will be needed for your purchase order contract and will be good information to have in the event there are any issues later.

Due Diligence gives the client and lawyer the transparency they need to make a decision about moving forward with the demand letter.

Important: If the "Due Diligence" (Step 2) shows the company is broke or closed, the remaining service fees for the "Issuance of the Demand Letter" (Step 3) are returned to the client and other options will be explored.

Issuance of Demand Letter (Step 3)

Assuming the Due Diligence report indicates the target company is real and has assets, the next logical step is to issue a Demand Letter. Here are the action items:

Demand Letter issued by lawyer

A follow up call is made to the target company by the lawyer, whenever possible

Client is updated on results

Demand Letter Service considered complete