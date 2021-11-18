Dispute Resolution in China: Negotiation, Mediation, Arbitration, Court Action

Dispute Resolution: Arbitration

In formal terms, “arbitration” is a private judicial hearing which may or may not be binding, depending on the wording of the arbitration clause in the original contract.

If a contract was not used or doesn’t include a “binding arbitration” clause, then the two sides are not legally bound to engage an arbitrator. If the contract does not specify that arbitration will be binding, then there is wiggle room to get out from under an unacceptable “ruling” of the arbitrator.

In that situation, the client who is not happy with the results of the arbitration, can open a formal court case. Formal court case refers to legal action taken in the “public court” or “real court” or “serious court” in layman’s terms. However, because failure to come to terms during arbitration means spending more time and money on a court battle, there is an incentive for both parties to resolve the dispute and accept the arbitrator’s ruling.