Due Diligence and QC are important. Contracts are Essential.

Background:

While this case study revolved around the purchase and delivery of made-in-China equipment to grind coconuts, the lessons learned and best practices implemented are applicable to a wide range of product categories.

This case study is based on an actual AsiaBridgeLaw client that was kind enough to allow us to make public what they did right as well as wrong. As you will see, they were very robust in their safe sourcing practices, yet the supplier still found a way to screw up the order.

Here are some of the key things that the buyer did right during the supplier selection and initial order phases.

Proper due diligence and audit the top choices

Know who you’re dealing with

Get references from happy customers (and follow up with those references)

Bilingual Purchase order contract

Who are you paying? (Not a personal account!)

Link performance to payments

Do not make final payment until product has been verified, either in person or by a 3 rd party inspection service provider

Let’s explain why each of the above steps are so important.