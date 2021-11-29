Importing from China: Documents, Paperwork, Certificates & Compliance
I’m honored to serve as the primary content curator for Global Sources’ knowledge center. I also volunteer to lead the China Sourcing “ask the experts” help desk for Global Sources.
Here is how we answered a question about importing LED light bulbs from China to India, but the answer is applicable to a wide range of products, so I decided to blog about the Q&A.
Can I Import LED bulbs from China to India? What is the process? Can I import without BIS certificate? If yes, then what is the process?
Mike’s Reply:
China is a major producer and exporter of LED bulbs. I assume many of them go to India. But as you would be the importer of record in India, rather than the Chinese seller, it is up to you to confirm if you need the BIS certificate and what other standards are applicable in your particular market. Do not take the seller’s word for it, as the local laws in India can change on short notice. Consult a custom’s broker in your home market.
