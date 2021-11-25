China Sourcing: Making Safe Payments and Expectations about Credit

Here is how we answered a question about importing motorcycle part from China, but the answer is applicable to a wide range of products, so I decided to blog about the Q&A.

I need motorcycle spare parts on credit. Currently, I am selling oil for motorcycles and now my customers are asking for spare parts. Can l get stock on credit, then pay as l sell?

Mike’s Reply: 

Here are two blog posts that give some insight into how suppliers view payment terms & credit:  https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/2017/05/china-sourcing-reasonable-payment-terms/  and   https://www.smartchinasourcing.com/paying-chinese-suppliers/

In short, if you are a big buyer spending big money, then you can extract preferential payment terms. If you are ordering less than 10,000 USD each time, and a seller offers you net terms (pay after delivery), be very careful as it could be a scam!

