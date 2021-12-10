The shipping companies have created an impossible situation by constant increase in sea freight. They have done away with all business norms and offer space to the highest bidder. How do you deal with this high seas thuggery?

Mike’s Reply:

So true. That’s one reason why so many US companies are seriously looking at “re-shoring” or trading China for Mexico if they are unable to pass the increased costs on to the consumer. BUT the fact that China remains the world’s production line for so many product categories is a testament to how hard it is to just pick up and move production to another part of the world. China made it so easy to source for so long, the shipping companies are using their leverage to capture the fat in the supply chain that used to end up in the US buyers’ pockets.