Prototyping and Product Development Dangers in China

I’m honored to serve as the primary content curator for Global Sources’ knowledge center. I also volunteer to lead the China Sourcing “ask the experts” help desk for Global Sources.

Here is how we answered a question about building prototypes and launching test order from China, but the answer is applicable to a wide range of products, so I decided to blog about the Q&A.

I need a supplier and manufacturer to provide my product. If I make a prototype of it, could global sources make it? Just trying to understand the dynamics. Launching my product will sell large quantities and I cannot make it all myself. I have contacted some suppliers however I need something cohesive. So customers can purchase on my site without hassle. Any info is appreciated. Thank you..