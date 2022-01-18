Here is how we answered a question about importing phone accessories from China, but the answer is applicable to just about any businessperson that wants to buy on credit from China, so I decided to blog about the Q&A.

I'm a small importer (less than $100K per year) based in Sri Lanka. I'm doing phone accessories business. Can I get items on credit in China, direct from the factory?

“Net Terms” is another way of saying “buying on credit with the supplier”. In most cases, especially if it is an initial PO (purchase order), China suppliers will rarely offer “net terms” .

Keep in mind that for the Chinese factory, net 30 terms really mean 120 days of project finance”

30 days waiting for the raw materials

30 days to process the raw materials into finished goods

30 days to ship by oceanand

30 more days to wait for payment.

It certainly is possible to achieve net terms in China, but it will probably be easier for you to move to better terms with your supplier after both sides have established a working relationship and trust. Be prepared not to have terms during the initial phases of the relationship.