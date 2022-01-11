There are two key items to consider when it comes to importing a product like yours into a destination market:

How to avoid disputes in China : Who is the importer of record?

For example, if you are importing a made-in-China product into your home market. Then you are responsible for ensuring the product is compliant with all local laws for safety, packaging, language, environmental compliance and such. If that product was found to be non-compliant, or God forbid somebody got hurt with your product, the importer of record would be legally responsible. A lot of importers make the false assumption that the Chinese manufacturer would be at risk. But that is not that case as local lawyers back home representing your government or the consumers are going to come knocking on your door rather than trying to take a Chinese factory to court in China.

Another good measure to not only protect you, but to make sure you and the supplier are on the same page about compliance, would be to have a solid contract. This contract should not only detail the standards of the expected quality, so you don’t run into problems clearing customs, but it should also have a pre-agreed plan in place that determines how to deal with non-confirming goods should they happen. It’s very hard to resolve a dispute if you have no contract or the contract is missing key terms.

Related content: how to set up a supplier contract in China

In your case, you are importing a potentially dangerous product that has lots of compliance issues into a 3rd country where you may or may not have a legal presence. For example, if you have an office in USA, and you are the importer of record, then you have lots of exposure. If you are working with a US partner at arm’s length to import the product into USA, then they have the exposure and they should be the ones taking point on answering questions about local laws and import restrictions.