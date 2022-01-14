When Do China Suppliers Go On Holiday for the Chinese New Year?

Here is an edited discussion (to protect identity of parties) regarding a question about how the Chinese New Year Holiday impacts the supply chain of electronics sourced by a US company, but the answer is applicable at a national level for a wide range of products, so I decided to blog about the Q&A.

“Do you have any information on what the Chinese authorities will do for the Chinese New Year this year, in terms of when the supplier will be on holiday? We've heard that CNY shutdowns may happen for longer and earlier this upcoming year. Looking to get ahead of this as best possible”

China has to be one of the few places where the average joe doesn’t know the exact dates of the national holiday until weeks, sometimes only days before the official holiday starts.

But given that factories tend to spread out the dates so some staff leave early/come back early and have other staff leave late/come back late… regardless what the official holiday is, you can expect many factories to have their last day of fully staffed operations a week or so (depending on where the weekend falls) before the actually official holiday starts.

The officially holiday is usually 12 to 14 days (depending on where weekend falls). But if the central government wants to boost consumer spending in a given year, the dates could be wider as their theory is that folks spend more money when on holiday.