Establishing Net Terms: reality of buying on credit – China suppliers

Here is how we answered a question about importing phone accessories from China, but the answer is applicable to just about any businessperson that wants to buy on credit from China, so I decided to blog about the Q&A.

I’m a small importer (less than $100K per year) based in Sri Lanka. I’m doing phone accessories business. Can I get items on credit in China, direct from the factory?

Keep in mind that for the Chinese factory, net 30 terms really mean 120 days of project finance

30 days waiting for the raw materials

30 days to process the raw materials into finished goods

30 days to ship by ocean and

30 more days to wait for payment.

It certainly is possible to achieve net terms in China, but it will probably be easier for you to move to better terms with your supplier after both sides have established a working relationship and trust. Be prepared not to have terms during the initial phases of the relationship.

Great Payment Terms Could Mean Big Danger

And if a Chinese supplier offers “net terms” on an initial order, it could be a scam to get you to transfer funds for tooling (that doesn’t exist) or trick you into paying for some other related fees like shipping and customs clearance (on an order that may not exist). It really happens, just check out this Indian buyer that got a load of bricks shipped to him from China: https://www.supplierblacklist.com/2015/08/28/tianjin-oufute-technology-co-ltd-2/ !

Be very careful! Use verified suppliers and due your due diligence. If you are a small buyer with no ability to pay reasonable terms, you may not find any (legit) suppliers in China willing to work with you.

Don’t be surprised if a supplier asks for 100% payment in advance. Realize this is negotiable, just as you wouldn’t necessarily accept the first offer of price without a negotiation. I have found that “30-40-30 terms” are often an acceptable middle ground on payment terms, fair to both parties.

