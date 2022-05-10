How to find and verify a supplier in China

Question about finding a supplier in China

Does your company provide recommendation on reputable companies for purchase of medical machines in China?

Mike’s Short Answer:

Thanks for your email. I am afraid we don’t find suppliers for you, but if you have a list of 1 or more potential suppliers, we can certainly conduct the due diligence to confirm they are legit, and set up the contracts to keep you safe.

https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/due-diligence/

https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/bilingual-contract-templates-customization/

Glad to help!