How to find and verify a supplier in China
Here is how we answered a question about how to find and verify for a Chinese supplier for a potential European client. As the answer is applicable to a wide range of products, I decided to blog about the Q&A.
Question about finding a supplier in China
Does your company provide recommendation on reputable companies for purchase of medical machines in China?
Mike’s Short Answer:
Thanks for your email. I am afraid we don’t find suppliers for you, but if you have a list of 1 or more potential suppliers, we can certainly conduct the due diligence to confirm they are legit, and set up the contracts to keep you safe.
https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/due-diligence/
https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/bilingual-contract-templates-customization/
Glad to help!
Deep Dive Into Chinese Supplier Identification, Verification & Management
- Finding The Right Supplier in China
- What is the Biggest Red Flag When Looking for the Right Type of Supplier at a Trade Show?
- Setting the Right Tone for Cooperation with China Suppliers
- Why should you assume that all potential suppliers are middlemen?
- China Trends (Part 1): How to verify the supplier is stable?
For more Information about finding and managing suppliers in China
Based on your question, I think you would be an ideal candidate to benefit from taking 15 minutes to watch this video tutorial I put together:
If you are interested, reach out to me via https://www.asiabridgelaw.com/resources/ and I’ll hook you up with the free access codes to watch this tutorial.
Glad to help!
