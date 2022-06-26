How To Limit Your Exposure To Being Knocked Off

a) Pre-production Phase

In the pre-production phase, where do you go looking for suppliers? Online, at trade shows. I’ll give you a story that might scare you a little bit. I had a friend. He was Chinese, he owned a factory. And he always had really cool products. I visited his factory one time; I said, “Where’s the R&D room?” and he showed me this little room with no employees, no computers, just like some paperwork in there. And I thought “that’s strange”.

A couple days later over beers, I asked him again. I said, “You’ve got these cool products. Every year you get the new stuff before everybody else does, yet you don’t really have an R&D center in-house. How do you do it?” and maybe because he had a few drink, he told me the truth. He said that his company goes to trade shows. I said, “What do you mean?” well, of course, they go to trade shows to find new customers, but they also collect information.

You see, it turns out, a lot of buyers from overseas fly into China with the mandate from the headquarters back home, that they’ve got to find a supplier in the next week while they’re in China at the trade show. So they fly in with all of their blueprints, all the information needed to make the products so they can get an accurate quote. And they go around and give this information to 10, 15 potential suppliers. Then at the end of the show, they maybe pick one or two suppliers to deal with. What about those other 13 or 14 suppliers? Well, my friend was one of those 14 suppliers. He would take the ideas if they didn’t get the order. He would go to Beijing and register it first. So the trade shows became a way for the Chinese factories to collect information about what are the cool products that are selling overseas.