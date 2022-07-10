Mike’s Answer:

Thanks for your email. Before we discuss on how to monitor your intellectual property rights. Let me share with you that there are two practical ways to protect your intellectual property in China.

1. Compartmentalize

For example, let’s say that you’re in electronics, and you have some secret sauce, software that goes in some off-the-shelf hardware. Maybe you would have the hardware come from a traditional supplier, then perhaps a smaller or a secure partner, perhaps even back home or in China that would do the final insertion of the software onto the hardware.

This falls into the category of black box assembly and if you type that on Google, you’ll find some service providers that can help set up this third-party assembly. One of the advantages of having a third-party do the final assembly, not only to protect the intellectual property, basically they keep the sub-suppliers at arm’s length, so the sub-suppliers don’t see the finished product, they don’t see your secret sauce. But also, if a third-party is assembling the product, they should also do a quality check at the same time. If they’re touching it in order to put two parts together, they might as well make sure those are the right parts.

2. Own Tooling

For example, you have a proprietary product and it’s something highly customized, you want to own the tooling that’s used to make your product. So if, God forbid, that factory abuses your relationship or starts to knock off your product or sell it out the back door, you can legally with ease pull the tooling. But I just want remind you that owning the tooling is a physical way to control who can make your product.