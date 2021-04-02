Today, I just want to be a little bit better-rounded and explain that sometimes the agents are very good but sometimes they’re the root cause of problems. In this blog post, I’d like to share about the bad, the ugly, and the good when it comes to agents and middlemen Bad, Ugly, and The Good When It Comes To Agents and Middlemen First off, some of the agents and brokers are what I would call an “opportunistic broker”, meaning they…