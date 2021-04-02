China Business, Law & Sourcing Blog

agents and middlemen

The Bad, The Ugly, and The Good When It Comes to Agents and Middlemen

April 2, 2021

Today, I just want to be a little bit better-rounded and explain that sometimes the agents are very good but sometimes they’re the root cause of problems.  In this blog post, I’d like to share about the bad, the ugly, and the good when it comes to agents and middlemen Bad, Ugly, and The Good When It Comes To Agents and Middlemen First off, some of the agents and brokers are what I would call an “opportunistic broker”, meaning they…

wholesale or retail level

2 Main Problems When Buying at the Wholesale or Retail Level

March 27, 2021

Whether you’re buying at the wholesale or retail level, the main problem is two-fold: stability of the supplier & stability of the supplier’s supplier! What are the two main problems when buying at the wholesale or retail level? The seller can be here today, gone tomorrow.  The other problem is that both at the wholesale and especially retailer level, the supply chain isn’t stable.  They might have a relationship with the actual factory today, you place an order tomorrow, the…

finding the right supplier

Finding The Right Supplier in China

March 27, 2021

Today’s blog post is about finding the right supplier and finding the “right supplier” is a different process for different industries and order sizes.  It really comes down to knowing where to look for them.   That article will explain how to find the right supplier for your particular needs. Factory direct vs. Asia direct Let’s look at buyers based on their order size and the type of products they wish to buy.  Essentially there are four tiers at which you…

contracts in china

Contracts in China: Q&A with an English-Speaking Chinese Lawyer

March 18, 2021

  In this blog post, our Chinese lawyer answers some of the more common questions about contracts and their enforcement in China.  Answers are provided for general reference and are given in a straightforward format, without the “Chinglish” or “Legalese” that you may come across when dealing with other lawyers in China. China Contract: Overcoming Language Barriers and Finding English-Speaking Chinese Lawyers   Western lawyers aren’t allowed to practice in China.   Chinese lawyers fluent in English are hard to…

china court cases

China Court Cases: Q&A with an English-Speaking Chinese Lawyer

March 12, 2021

  In this blog post, our Chinese lawyer answers some of the more common questions about legal procedures and court cases in China Answers are provided for general reference and are given in a straightforward format, without the “Chinglish” or “Legalese” that you may encounter when dealing with other lawyers in China. Introduction to the Q&A with English-Speaking Chinese Lawyers Can a foreign person or foreign company sue a Chinese…

english speaking lawyer china

English Speaking Lawyer China: Maximizing Trademark Application in China (Part 2)

March 5, 2021

What business assets can be protected with a TM application in China? Introduction to the Q&A with English-Speaking Chinese Lawyers In this blog post, our Chinese lawyer answers some of the more common questions about legal procedures and court cases in China. The answers are provided for general reference and are given in a straightforward format, without the “Chinglish” or “Legalese” that you may encounter when dealing with other attorneys…

common mistakes with trademark in china

3 Common Mistakes with Trademarks in China

March 3, 2021

  What are the 3 most common mistakes made when registering a TM in China? Common Mistake #1: Not realizing you can save money by combining all elements into a single image file and make a single TM application! An image file, called a “specimen”, is used in the TM application. Provide your China lawyer with as many of the following item as possible, as they may be able to…

english speaking chinese lawyer

English Speaking Chinese Lawyer: Intellectual Property Q&A – Part 1

February 22, 2021

English Speaking Chinese Lawyers: Introduction to this series of blog posts Western lawyers aren’t allowed to practice in China. Chinese lawyers fluent in English are hard to find and expensive. AsiaBridge Law carefully screens, trains and coordinates a network of local lawyers across Asia. Lawyers are selected for the right mix of professionalism, honesty and affordability. AsiaBridge Law paralegals coordinate local lawyers on behalf of the AsiaBridge Law clients while providing…

potential customer in china image

Can my Chinese supplier deliver to my potential customer in China?

February 21, 2021

  Let’s say you have developed a great supplier in China that ships affordable products, on time at the agreed quality level. You are aware that the Chinese domestic market is full of potential customers.   If you want to explore the opportunity to leverage your Chinese supply chain to capture China-based customers, then this article is for you!   Here is a typical email I received last week from…

NNN agreement in china

Defining “competitor” when drafting an NNN agreement in China

February 19, 2021

  NDA = Non-Disclosure Agreement NNN= Non-disclosure, Non-compete, Non-circumvention How to define “competition” under the NNN agreement?   In a recent blog post we explained why the NDA does not offer enough protection when buying from China. A key element of a robust NNN is wording that prohibits the supplier from doing business with the buyer’s competitors. Sometimes the suppliers are hesitant to sign the non-competition clauses of the NNN…

How to Source Safely from China

How to Source Safely from China: 4 Key Steps

February 19, 2021

For today’s blog post, let talk about the important topic of safe sourcing from China. By far, the single most frequently asked question I get in the mailbag is something along these lines: “Mike, I found what looks like a good Chinese supplier, but it is my first time buying direct from China. I have read the horror stories and want to source safe. What advice do you have?”  …

NDA-VS-NNN

NDA vs NNN

February 18, 2021

NDA vs NNN. What’s the difference? Which is better when buying from China? Short Answer: NNN stands for “Non-disclosure, Non-compete, Non-circumvention” and is a more robust version of the traditional NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement)”.  Simply put, the NDA is a promise that “they won’t tell anybody outside their organization about the idea”.  The NNN adds more layers of protection because it makes them promise to not only keep it a secret but also…

Cooperation with China Supplier

Setting the Right Tone for Cooperation with China Suppliers

February 17, 2021

  Many foreign buyers have struggled with their cooperation with the China supplier. If you are among them, you’ve probably looking for a guide or tips to improve your cooperation with the China Supplier. For today’s blog post, I thought I would share four advanced, yet simple, tactics that I have used to ensure there is a greater likelihood that my Chinese supplier will actually meet my expectations: 4 Tactics…

